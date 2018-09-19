LeBron James, Ryan Coogler to team up for 'Space Jam' sequel

LeBron "Hollywood" James is in full effect.

SpringHill Entertainment, which was founded by James and Maverick Carter, officially announced a sequel to "Space Jam" will be happening and featuring the Lakers' star player. The film will be produced by Ryan Coogler, who is best known for his work on "Black Panther", "Creed" and "Fruitvale Station".

“The 'Space Jam' collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told The Hollywood Reporter. “It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

Terence Nance is on board to be the director, per SpringHill Entertainment.