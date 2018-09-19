Report: Jimmy Butler requests trade from Minnesota Timberwolves

All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler is reportedly seeking a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski, Butler has given the Timberwolves a list of one to three teams with which he is open to signing a contract extension. Here's more from Krawczynski:

Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, touching off a crisis for Tom Thibodeau and Minnesota less than a week before training camp starts, league sources told The Athletic. Butler and Thibodeau met on Tuesday in Los Angeles to discuss his situation, multiple sources told Shams Charania and me. It was in that meeting that Butler expressed a desire to be traded, telling Thibodeau that he does not intend to sign a long-term extension with the Wolves next summer. He has provided a list of one to three teams with which he would be open to signing a long-term deal, sources said. Thibodeau was initially resistant to the idea, according to sources, but Butler is determined to find a new home. The Timberwolves are scheduled to have media day on Monday and their first training camp practice on Tuesday, so the clock is ticking.

Among the teams which Butler is likely interested, per Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, is the New York Knicks. Additionally, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers -- as well as the Knicks -- are on Butler's list of preferred trade destinations. All three teams have the space to sign Butler as a free agent next July.

Among the teams in which Butler is likely interested (per source): Knicks https://t.co/a0WNi07wCS — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) September 19, 2018

Minnesota's Jimmy Butler has three preferred destinations for a trade, league sources tell ESPN: The Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. Those three teams have max cap space to sign Butler as a free agent in July. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 19, 2018

Butler holds a player option on his contract next season, but is widely expected he will opt out and join a 2019 free-agent market that many expect to be robust. In addition, Minnesota's All-Star big man, Karl-Anthony Towns, is in the final year of his contract. Towns can sign a contract extension by Oct. 15 or else, he, too, will enter the free-agent pool next summer.

Reports circulated in the offseason that Butler was frustrated with the nonchalant attitudes of Towns and fellow youngster Andrew Wiggins. Next season, Wiggins will begin playing on his maximum contract in 2018-19, with a $25 million-plus salary that will account for more than 20 percent of the team’s cap and push the Timberwolves close to the luxury tax threshold.

However, Krawczynski reports that Butler's decision to request a trade had little if anything with Towns and Wiggins and centered more on contractual matters.

I'm told Jimmy Butler's decision had very little if anything to do with Towns and Wiggins. More to do with contractual matters. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 19, 2018

Butler posted on Twitter Monday night that was set to meet with Timberwolves general manager Scott Layden and coach Tim Thibodeau on Tuesday to discuss his future with the team.

"Exactly why people need to stop believing what you see on the internet," Butler wrote on Twitter. "I didn’t have no damn meeting today ... its tomorrow ... I wonder what else people write and people believe hmmm ..."

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic discusses Jimmy Butler's future with the Wolves.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that Thibodeau was en route to Los Angeles yesterday to meet with Butler. Originally, the sides had planned to meet in Minneapolis, but that changed.

The Timberwolves acquired Butler from Chicago in exchange for Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen during the 2017 offseason. The former 30th overall pick helped propel the young Timberwolves to a 47-35 season while earning his fourth consecutive All-Star berth. The Wolves made the playoffs, ending a 14-year drought for the franchise, but they lost 4-1 to the top-seeded Houston Rockets in the first round.

Overall, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game on his way to All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive Second Team honors. In late June, Thibodeau said he was comfortable if Butler played the upcoming season without an extension in place, as several of the league’s stars did in 2017-18.

“Every day we work at it. We know how important he is, and we feel he’s one of the best players in the league,” Thibodeau said then. “I know he loves living here. The winning is important to him, I know.”

Butler had an elective surgical procedure on his right hand and missed Team USA's summer practice in Las Vegas.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.