Reports: Rodney Hood signs one-year qualifying offer to return to Cleveland Cavaliers

From NBA media reports

Sep 9, 2018 2:44 PM ET

Rodney Hood averaged 10.8 points in 21 regular-season games with the Cavs last season.

Restricted free agent forward Rodney Hood will return to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a one-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Cavaliers extended the reported $3.4-million qualifying offer to Hood before the start of free agency in July. By signing this deal, Hood will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. 

The 25-year-old Hood was acquired by Cleveland from the Utah Jazz in a flurry of trades executed at the Feb. 8 deadline by general manager Koby Altman. He struggled to find his identity with the Cavaliers, but his role could change this season after the departure of LeBron James during free agency.

Hood started Cleveland’s first playoff game before losing coach Tyronn Lue’s trust and falling out of the rotation. He re-emerged in the NBA Finals and scored 15 points in the Game 3 loss to Golden State.

He averaged 10.8 points in 21 regular-season games with the Cavs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

