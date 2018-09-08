Cleveland Cavaliers sign guard David Nwaba

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard David Nwaba (pronounced NWAH-buh), Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Nwaba (6-4, 219) spent last season with the Chicago Bulls, playing in 70 games (21 starts) and averaging 7.9 points on .478 shooting and 4.7 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per contest. He scored in double figures in 32 games and recorded three double-doubles on the season.

The 6-4 guard out of Cal Poly, who went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, holds career averages of 7.5 points on .494 shooting and 4.3 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game during 90 games (23 starts) over two NBA seasons with Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers. Nwaba also played in 40 games (31 starts) with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League in 2016-17, averaging 14.1 points on .647 shooting, 6.9 rebounds, 1.35 steals and 1.15 blocks in 28.7 minutes per contest while earning NBA G League All-Defensive Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team honors.

Nwaba will wear jersey number 12 with the Cavaliers.