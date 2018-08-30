Veteran forward David West announces his retirement from NBA

Golden State Warriors forward David West, who spent 15 seasons in the NBA and was a two-time NBA All-Star, announced his retirement from the league on Thursday morning.

In a post on Twitter, West wrote the following: "I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NBA. After 15 seasons, I have decided to retire from the game of basketball. I am humbled and thankful for the support of my family, friends, coaches, teammates, organizations and fans throughout this experience. To anyone who has ever cheered me on, been in my corner, prayed or simply said a nice word on my behalf, I am grateful. Belief in yourself is not negotiable. Cheers!"

Most recently, West was a member of the Golden State Warriors and a key contributor as the team collected NBA titles in back-to-back seasons. In his career, West played in 1,034 regular season and 118 playoff games. He averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game and was an All-Star in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Originally drafted by the New Orleans (now Charlotte) Hornets with the 18th overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, West spent the first eight years of his career with the Hornets. After leaving the Hornets following the 2010-11 season, he played four seasons with the Indiana Pacers as that team became one of the top squads in the Eastern Conference.

He spent the 2015-16 season with the San Antonio Spurs before joining the Warriors in the summer of 2016 as a free agent.