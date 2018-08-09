NBA TV to reveal full 2018-19 regular-season schedule on Friday at 4 p.m. ET

NBA TV will unveil the full 2018-19 NBA regular season schedule, including highly-anticipated nationally-televised appearances throughout the entire season, during the NBA TV 2018-19 Schedule Release Show airing on NBA TV tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 10, at 4 p.m.

Casey Stern will host alongside analyst Dennis Scott. The show will also feature contributions from additional Turner Sports NBA analysts – including Shaquille O’Neal and Reggie Miller – among other personalities from around the NBA, as they offer immediate reaction to the biggest games and storylines for the upcoming season.

The show will be streamed on NBA.com and the NBA App. The entire 2018-19 schedule will be posted on the league’s site and official app in conjunction with tomorrow’s show.