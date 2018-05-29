2018 NBA Finals
Cavaliers' Kevin Love still in concussion protocol, status for Game 1 unknown

Tom Withers | The Associated Press

May 29, 2018 12:44 PM ET

Kevin Love missed Game 7 of the East finals at Boston after banging heads in the previous game.

CLEVELAND (AP)  -- Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love remains in concussion protocol and his status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is still unclear.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue gave an update Tuesday before the team flew to San Francisco for Thursday's opener. The Cavs are playing the Golden State Warriors in the finals for the fourth straight year.

Love missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals at Boston after banging heads with Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum in the previous game. Jeff Green started for Love in Game 7 and finished with 19 points with eight rebounds in Cleveland's 87-79 victory.

Love has played center and forward this season and is averaging 13.9 points and 10.0 rebounds this postseason. He sat out the 2015 finals with a separated shoulder.

