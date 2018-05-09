Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey named NBCA Coach of the Year

NEW YORK -- Toronto Raptors Head Coach Dwane Casey is the 2018 recipient of the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced today.

The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award recognizes the dedication, commitment, and hard work of NBA Head Coaches and is presented annually to a Head Coach who helps guide his players to a higher level of performance on the court and shows outstanding service and dedication to the community off the court. It honors the spirit of Michael H. Goldberg who set the standard for loyalty, integrity, love of the game, passionate representation and tireless promotion of NBA coaching. It is unique in that it is the only award voted upon by the winners’ peers, the Head Coaches of all 30 NBA teams.

The voting for this year’s award once again illustrates the depth of coaching excellence in the NBA, as 8 of the 30 Head Coaches received votes. In addition to Casey, the following Coaches also received votes: Brett Brown, Mike D’Antoni, Nate McMillan, Gregg Popovich, Doc Rivers, Quin Snyder and Terry Stotts.

"The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award for the top NBA Coach as voted by his peers is one of the most meaningful in all of pro sports,” said Dallas Mavericks Head Coach and National Basketball Coaches Association President Rick Carlisle. “Dwane Casey once again maximized the Toronto roster to achieve the top record in the Eastern Conference. Congratulations to Dwane on this prestigious recognition.”

Coach Dwane Casey guided the Toronto Raptors to a highly successful regular season. They finished the 2017-18 season with a franchise record 59 wins, the team’s fifth Atlantic Division title and the best record in the Eastern Conference for the first time in franchise history.

Last summer, despite having won 51 and 56 games the prior two seasons, Casey revamped Toronto’s highly rated offense. Dwane got the Raptors to buy into the new focus which featured a faster pace of play, less dribbling, more passing and an emphasis on 3-point, not mid-range, shooting. The result: a record 59-win season and a renewed sense of team purpose.

Casey, the winningest Coach in Raptors history, and his staff were the Eastern Conference Coaches at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

“To be honored by your peers is incredibly gratifying, and I am so thankful to my colleagues across the league for this recognition. I’m also grateful to the talented and dedicated coaching staff I work with every day in Toronto,” said Toronto Raptors Head Coach Dwane Casey. “To be recognized with an award that bears Michael H. Goldberg’s name is very special.”

The National Basketball Coaches Association, and its entire membership, congratulates Coach Casey on his impressive season. The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award trophy will be presented to him at the NBCA Annual Meeting of Head Coaches in September.

“I had the good fortune of working alongside Michael H. Goldberg each and every day. Michael was incredibly generous with his wisdom, advice, guidance, and time,” said David S. Fogel, NBCA Executive Director. “The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award is presented each year to the Head Coach who exemplifies the same high level of integrity and excellence that Michael displayed during his highly successful career. Coach Casey exemplifies these values on and off the court, and his tireless work ethic led to the most successful season in Raptors franchise history. Congratulations to Coach Casey and the entire Raptors Coaching Staff, this honor is well deserved.”

The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award is named after the esteemed long-time Executive Director of the National Basketball Coaches Association. The NBCA encompasses all Head and Assistant Coaches in the NBA, and its alumni. In 1980, just four years after the NBCA was founded, Michael H. Goldberg became its first Executive Director. Building on the existing foundation of the NBCA, he guided it during the years of the greatest growth in professional basketball. He helped gain significant benefits for NBA Coaches, including increased retirement funds and disability insurance. Prior to the NBCA, Goldberg was General Counsel of the American Basketball Association.

The recipients of the inaugural award, presented in 2017, were Coaches Mike D’Antoni and Erik Spoelstra.

The NBA will announce the winner of the Red Auerbach Trophy as the NBA’s Coach of the Year Award on June 25 at the second annual NBA Awards Show live from Los Angeles on TNT at 9 pm ET.