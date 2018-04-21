Six incredible stats from Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday's epic closeout performance

The New Orleans Pelicans earned their first series sweep in franchise history -- and their first series win in a decade -- after knocking off the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. It's the only time since 2001 a team seeded sixth or lower has swept a first-round playoff series.

The upset was fueled by the heroic efforts of Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday, who combined for a historic closeout performance. Davis, in particular, put his name alongside Hall of Fame players after scoring a game-high 47 points as New Orleans pushed its way to the Western Conference semifinals.

Here are six incredible stats on the night Davis and Holiday put together:

1. Davis became the first player with at least 47 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks in a playoff game since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1987. Olajuwon played 53 minutes in a double-overtime loss to the then-Seattle SuperSonics, recording 49 points, 25 rebounds and six blocks.

2. Davis' 47 points are a postseason franchise record. It's also the most points scored in a closeout game since Kobe Bryant dropped 48 against the Sacramento Kings in Game 4 of the 2001 Western Conference semis.

3. Holiday poured in 41 points to go along with Davis' 47. It marked the first time a pair of teammates in NBA history both scored 40 points in a closeout game.

4. The combined 88 points between the Pelicans' duo is tied with Boston Celtics legends John Havlicek and JoJo White for the most points by two teammates in any playoff game in NBA history. Havlicek scored 54 and White added 34 in their 1973 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

5. Davis and Holiday became just the third pair of teammates to each score at least 40 points on 60 percent shooting in the same playoff game. The other duos are Jalen Rose and Reggie Miller (2000) and Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler (1995).

6. Davis is now averaging 32.3 points in his eight-game postseason career, with a total of 258 points. Only Michael Jordan (283) and LeBron James (266) have scored more points in their first eight playoff games.