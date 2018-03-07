Anthony Davis sprains left ankle in New Orleans Pelicans' 10th straight win

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Wednesday's 114-101 win over the Kings with an ankle injury.

The injury occurred in the third quarter when Davis grabbed a rebound and landed on the foot of Kosta Koufos underneath the basket. He walked to the locker room under his own power shortly after. The Pelicans said X-rays were negative and the big man did not return.

Anthony Davis (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return tonight at Sacramento. X-rays were negative. — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) March 8, 2018

Davis didn't seem too concerned about the injury after the game, saying "I feel fine. But I’m going to have the team doctor take a look at it (Thursday) and go from there.”

Anthony Davis on the play that led to injury: “Any time you twist an ankle it hurts, especially when you come down on somebody’s foot, because you really don’t have any protection. It was sore... I just wanted to make sure everything was fine... It’ll be alright.” — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) March 8, 2018

The Pelicans went on to tie the franchise record with a 10th straight win, and Davis' dominant play has been the driving force.

In his sixth season, the 24-year-old is averaging 28.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 blocks this season. His numbers increased when All-Star counterpart DeMarcus Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, taking his scoring up to a league-high 32.6 points per game while grabbing 13.3 rebounds.