Anthony Davis sprains left ankle in New Orleans Pelicans' 10th straight win

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 8, 2018 12:10 AM ET

Anthony Davis rolls his ankle in the third quarter and heads to the locker room.

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis left Wednesday's 114-101 win over the Kings with an ankle injury.

The injury occurred in the third quarter when Davis grabbed a rebound and landed on the foot of Kosta Koufos underneath the basket. He walked to the locker room under his own power shortly after. The Pelicans said X-rays were negative and the big man did not return.

Davis didn't seem too concerned about the injury after the game, saying "I feel fine. But I’m going to have the team doctor take a look at it (Thursday) and go from there.”

The Pelicans went on to tie the franchise record with a 10th straight win, and Davis' dominant play has been the driving force.

In his sixth season, the 24-year-old is averaging 28.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 blocks this season. His numbers increased when All-Star counterpart DeMarcus Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, taking his scoring up to a league-high 32.6 points per game while grabbing 13.3 rebounds.

