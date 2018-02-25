Russell Westbrook, Paul George call out Zaza Pachulia after dangerous fall

Another physical game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors had a controversial moment that has reignited that debate about Zaza Pachulia's rough-and-tumble style of play.

Late in the third quarter of the Warriors' 112-80 victory, Russell Westbrook attacked the basket and got tangled with Nick Young while scrambling for the rebound. Both players fell to the floor. A moment later, Pachulia entered the picture and came crashing down on Westbrook’s legs.

In Westbrook's view, this was no accident.

"Obviously it was intentional," Westbrook said after the game. "Nobody touched him, he fell over my leg. He tried to hurt me. But hey, that's how it goes."



Russell Westbrook on Zaza Pachulia falling on him, and asked if he’s a dirty player: “Yeah. For sure.” pic.twitter.com/w9ZH0AwVP1 — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 25, 2018



Asked if he thought was Pachulia a dirty player, Westbrook said "Yeah. For sure."

Paul George echoed Westbrook's assessment: "He aimed where he was going to fall. That's Zaza making a Zaza play."



Paul George holds nothing back when it comes to Zaza Pachulia. pic.twitter.com/VubgO5KJC7 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 25, 2018



Westbrook and Pachulia have tangeld before. Last season the two collided near center court in a Jan. 18 game at The Oracle. Pachulia was assessed a Flagrant Foul 1, but the lasting image was Pachulia standing over Westbrook.

Pachulia has a history of being involved in questionable incidents, including the closeout on Kawhi Leonard in Game 1 of last year's Western Conference finals that ended Leonard's season.

The Warriors and Thunder will meet again April 3 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.