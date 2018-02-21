Can the No. 1 seed Toronto Raptors indeed be the East's top threat?

The team that sits atop the Eastern Conference at the moment, the one with a strong Coach of the Year candidate, a pair of All-Stars, a batch of bubbling young players, a savvy team president and therefore plenty of reasons to feel good about itself, must inevitably answer one question:

Are the Toronto Raptors indeed the best team in the East?

“Well,” said coach Dwane Casey, “the record says we are,” before his voice trailed off.

Kyle Lowry? “We’re just going to keep doing what we do and not worry about anybody else.”

DeMar DeRozan: “We’ll see.”

If they sound a bit evasive, it’s not totally due to modesty. Some of it’s due to LeBron James. After all, the Raptors most likely must plow through the superstar who has the East on ownership — six straight conference titles — before they can visualize a trip to the NBA Finals, a place they’ve never been as a franchise. LeBron ended the last two Raptors seasons, sweeping them out of the semifinals last May.

That said, Toronto is showing the stuff that’s needed to buy the right to dream. This is a better team on both ends of the floor and the flaws of the past have been significantly reduced. The Raptors at 41-16 are on pace to win 60 games, something they’ve never done, and that comes with a bonus. Gaining home-court advantage throughout the playoffs would be a boost for a team with the best home record in the league and gets a hyped atmosphere at Air Canada Centre.

The bounce is due to DeRozan evolving his game to become a more unpredictable offensive threat and a playing rotation that’s suddenly deeper and more reliable. Those are the two fresh factors the Raptors can use as proof that they’re bringing something extra and will strengthen their case as, at the very least, LeBron’s biggest threat.

“It’s not like we’ve gone outside and got a superstar free agent,” said Casey. “We've done it organically by growing our young players and the rewarding part was people questioning what we were trying to do. We’re not there yet. We haven’t arrived. But we’ve done it the traditional way. A lot of guys around the league are partnering up, adding superstars, superstars and superstars. We’ve developed players, starting with DeMar.”

This is mostly true, with the single exception being the 2016 trade that brought in Serge Ibaka, a much-needed third source on offense. Otherwise, the Raptors are indeed a team that found improvement from within, and that’s a credit to Casey and his coaching staff for growing the crop.

DeRozan is now a full-blown star who should get a sprinkling of MVP votes. The game’s master of the mid-range shot, he took only 16 three-pointers as a rookie. This year he’s already at 202 attempts, evidence of a growing confidence with his range. He’s a more willing passer who is on pace to rack up a career high in total assists.

Lowry is technically an outsider after stops in Memphis and Houston but he became a solid player once he arrived in Toronto and ranks as one of the game’s best point guards. The flow between him and DeRozan is smooth and secure and it’s hard to find a backcourt with better harmony. Clearly, once again this is the heartbeat of the team.

“Not only are they close, but their families are close,” said Casey. “One reason they’ve grown close is because of the struggles we had early. They’ve bonded very well together. When Kyle first got to Toronto, they weren’t that close, but they’ve since spent a lot of time during summers and it shows up on the court.”