Can the No. 1 seed Toronto Raptors indeed be the East's top threat?

The team that sits atop the Eastern Conference at the moment, the one with a strong Coach of the Year candidate, a pair of All-Stars, a batch of bubbling young players, a savvy team president and therefore plenty of reasons to feel good about itself, must inevitably answer one question:
Are the Toronto Raptors indeed the best team in the East?
“Well,” said coach Dwane Casey, “the record says we are,” before his voice trailed off.
Kyle Lowry? “We’re just going to keep doing what we do and not worry about anybody else.”
DeMar DeRozan: “We’ll see.”
If they sound a bit evasive, it’s not totally due to modesty. Some of it’s due to LeBron James. After all, the Raptors most likely must plow through the superstar who has the East on ownership — six straight conference titles — before they can visualize a trip to the NBA Finals, a place they’ve never been as a franchise. LeBron ended the last two Raptors seasons, sweeping them out of the semifinals last May.
That said, Toronto is showing the stuff that’s needed to buy the right to dream. This is a better team on both ends of the floor and the flaws of the past have been significantly reduced. The Raptors at 41-16 are on pace to win 60 games, something they’ve never done, and that comes with a bonus. Gaining home-court advantage throughout the playoffs would be a boost for a team with the best home record in the league and gets a hyped atmosphere at Air Canada Centre.
The bounce is due to DeRozan evolving his game to become a more unpredictable offensive threat and a playing rotation that’s suddenly deeper and more reliable. Those are the two fresh factors the Raptors can use as proof that they’re bringing something extra and will strengthen their case as, at the very least, LeBron’s biggest threat.
“It’s not like we’ve gone outside and got a superstar free agent,” said Casey. “We've done it organically by growing our young players and the rewarding part was people questioning what we were trying to do. We’re not there yet. We haven’t arrived. But we’ve done it the traditional way. A lot of guys around the league are partnering up, adding superstars, superstars and superstars. We’ve developed players, starting with DeMar.”
This is mostly true, with the single exception being the 2016 trade that brought in Serge Ibaka, a much-needed third source on offense. Otherwise, the Raptors are indeed a team that found improvement from within, and that’s a credit to Casey and his coaching staff for growing the crop.
DeRozan is now a full-blown star who should get a sprinkling of MVP votes. The game’s master of the mid-range shot, he took only 16 three-pointers as a rookie. This year he’s already at 202 attempts, evidence of a growing confidence with his range. He’s a more willing passer who is on pace to rack up a career high in total assists.
Lowry is technically an outsider after stops in Memphis and Houston but he became a solid player once he arrived in Toronto and ranks as one of the game’s best point guards. The flow between him and DeRozan is smooth and secure and it’s hard to find a backcourt with better harmony. Clearly, once again this is the heartbeat of the team.
“Not only are they close, but their families are close,” said Casey. “One reason they’ve grown close is because of the struggles we had early. They’ve bonded very well together. When Kyle first got to Toronto, they weren’t that close, but they’ve since spent a lot of time during summers and it shows up on the court.”
All the failures, the times we’ve been down ... they’ve brought us closer together. And now that it’s coming together for us, we’re playing for something bigger.
Then there’s the support help, which is young and expanding in all of the right directions. Delon Wright, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl and Pascal Siakam are all pushing for minutes and doing something with the playing time they get. Wright and Siakim especially are long and limber, bringing the athleticism that works well on the break and defensively. VanVleet is proving more than capable of giving Lowry a breather and is shooting 41 percent from deep. After a few years of shaky results, Poeltl is finally coming into his own and giving decent minutes in the post.
“Those guys have been great, just what we needed," said Lowry.
Also, CJ Miles was a solid summer pickup by team president Masai Ujiri and is averaging 10 points in 18 minutes off the bench and fortifying the Raptors’ improved 3-point shooting game.
Toronto is a top-five team offensively and defensively and very deliberate with the ball, committing the third-lowest turnovers, proof that they’re much wiser and therefore ready-made for a deep playoff run.
“We just need to work on finishing games better, making sure we stick with what we do," said Lowry. “We feel very confident in what we do.”
The true measuring stick, of course, is Cleveland, except the Raptors aren’t sure whether the Cavs’ midseason makeover is good or bad for Toronto. Regardless, with all due respect to the Celtics and anyone else who creeps into the conversation between now and April, the Cavs and LeBron are standing in everyone’s way.
Some teams are just cursed by bad timing. How many championship dreamers (the Knicks, Heat, etc.) were victimized by Michael Jordan’s prime, for example? The Raptors are good enough to play in the NBA Finals; the hardest part is getting there, for once. They still wear the scars given by LeBron and interestingly, they're not trying to hide the scabs.
“We’re tougher because of what we’ve been through,” said DeRozan. “All the failures, the times we’ve been down ... they’ve brought us closer together. And now that it’s coming together for us, we’re playing for something bigger. As long as we fight for that, that's all that matters.”
Casey said he thought the Cavs prior to the trade were still the East favorite and admits they might've gotten better.
“They’re younger, quicker,” he said. “There’s a freshness about them right now. I didn’t think they were broke before this. As long as you have LeBron as your leader, you always have a chance to be good.”
They’ve won nine of their last 10 and with a decent finish could pull away from the pack. Toronto has two games remaining with the Cavs to get a better sense of what they’re up against, although the second and final meeting is in April, when teams are usually resting players and dialing down until the postseason. Therefore, it’s possible that the Raptors won’t know much about the new Cavs until and if they meet in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Raptors can keep learning about themselves and seeing if the balance they’ve struck away from the Lowry/DeRozen backcourt has staying power.
“It’s an honor for our organization, what (chairman) Larry Tanenbaum and Masai started,” Casey said. “That vision is fun to see grow. I think our young core is coming along. People have doubted us in the past and even now, and I've should’ve been fired 5-6 times already. But all the time, we’ve been growing and are still growing.
“I’m not satisfied. I’m not saying we’re done and that this is our ceiling. We can’t be satisfied. We’ve got to stay the hunter and also understand how to play while being the hunted. The great thing is we’re not a finished product. We have to get battle tested and get ready for the playoffs.”
Veteran NBA writer Shaun Powell has worked for newspapers and other publications for more than 25 years. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.
