NBA All-Star 2018
Russell Westbrook replaces DeMarcus Cousins as All-Star starter

NBA.com Staff

Feb 18, 2018 1:38 AM ET

Team LeBron head coach Dwane Casey has selected reigning MVP Russell Westbrook to replace the injured DeMarcus Cousins in the starting lineup for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET, TNT). 

Cousins is unable to play after suffering a season-ending left Achilles tendon rupture. 

Westbrook joins James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis in the starting lineup for Team LeBron. They'll be pitted against Team Stephen, comprising Stephen Curry, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

 

