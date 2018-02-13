Ray Allen congratulates Paul Pierce on jersey retirement

Allen was a conspicuous absence at Sunday's ceremony, in which Pierce -- the second-leading scorer in franchise history -- became the 22nd Celtics player to have his number retired.

Relations between Allen and his Celtics teammates soured when he joined the Heat via free agency in 2012 after five seasons in Boston, including the team's first championship in more than 20 years in 2008. Time has done little to heal those wounds, as Pierce detailed during an appearance with Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins and Glen Davis last year on TNT's Area 21.

"I was initially hurt with the way everything went down," Pierce said. "I don't have beef with any of my teammates. To each his own. But I thought we formed a brotherhood here in Boston, not only on the court but off the court. When Ray didn't at least give us a head's up, and then to go to the team (we were trying to beat) ... I just felt like we should have had a conversation. It wouldn't have been as salty. Now it's uncomfortable. I haven't talked to Ray in some years now. It's different. It felt like a sour breakup."