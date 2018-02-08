Utah Jazz acquire Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder in three-team trade

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has acquired forward Jae Crowder and guard Derrick Rose, pending the outcome of physicals, from Cleveland in a three-team trade, sending guard Rodney Hood to Cleveland and guard/forward Joe Johnson to Sacramento. The Jazz also acquired draft considerations from Cleveland.

In his sixth NBA season, Crowder (6-6, 235, Marquette) has appeared in 436 career games (233 starts) with Dallas, Boston and Cleveland, owning averages of 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.5 minutes per contest. On the year with Cleveland, the Villa Rica, Ga., native has averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.4 minutes per game. Since Crowder entered the NBA in 2012-13, he is one of only 12 forwards in that span to knock down over 500 three-pointers with an effective field goal percentage over 50 percent (515 3FG, .516 eFG%).

Originally selected in the second round (34th overall pick) by Dallas, Crowder played two seasons at Marquette (2010-12), averaging 17.5 points, 8.4 boards, 2.5 steals and 2.1 assists as a senior, earning 2012 Big East Player of the Year and 2012 Associated Press All-America Second Team honors in that season. Crowder’s father, Corey, appeared in 51 games with the Jazz during the 1991-92 season, totaling 120 points, 44 rebounds and 18 assists.

Rose (6-3, 190, Memphis) has seen action in 16 games (seven starts) this year for the Cavaliers, with averages of 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 19.3 minutes per contest. Over his nine-year NBA career, the 29-year-old Chicago native has averaged 19.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 34.2 minutes through 486 games (476 starts) with the Bulls, Knicks and Cavaliers.

*Report: Jazz expected to waive Rose*

Hood (6-8, 206, Duke) was originally drafted in the first round (23rd overall pick) in the 2014 NBA Draft by Utah. The 6-8 guard appeared in 227 career games (167 starts) as a Jazzman, owning averages of 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.7 minutes per game.

Johnson (6-7, 240, Arkansas) is a seven-time NBA All-Star in his 17th NBA season, currently averaging 7.3 points 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 32 games (three starts) this season. The 36-year-old has totaled 20,266 points in his career, which is the eighth most among active players.