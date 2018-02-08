Toronto Raptors acquire Malachi Richardson from Sacramento Kings

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have acquired guard Malachi Richardson from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for forward Bruno Caboclo.

Richardson, 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, is averaging 3.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 12.8 minutes in 25 games (four starts) this season.

Richardson owns career averages of 3.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 11.0 minutes in 47 games. He has scored in double figures four times, including a career-high 12 points Jan. 25, 2017 at Cleveland. Richardson was selected 22nd overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. His draft rights were acquired by the Kings in exchange for forward Marco Belinelli.

Richardson played one season at Syracuse (2015-16), averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 34.4 minutes in 37 games. He shot .353 (79-for-225) from three-point range and was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Caboclo appeared in 25 games for the Raptors during four seasons (2014-18). He was selected 20th overall by Toronto in the 2014 NBA Draft.