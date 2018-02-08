Boston Celtics sign center Greg Monroe

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed center Greg Monroe, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Waived by Phoenix on Feb. 1 after being acquired by the Suns via a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 7, Monroe is averaging 10.4 points (60.1% FG), 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 21.8 minutes in 25 games (14 starts) this season. The New Orleans, LA native recorded 11.3 points on 62.6% shooting and 8.0 rebounds in addition to his six double-doubles in 20 games with the Suns.

Originally drafted by Detroit with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Monroe has produced career averages of 13.9 points (51.4% FG, 70.4% FT), 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 29.3 minutes in 563 games (415 starts) with the Pistons, Bucks and Suns.

Monroe recorded a scoring average of at least 15.0 points in five consecutive seasons from 2011-12 to 2015-16, making him one of five NBA centers to accomplish that feat during the same timeframe (Aldridge, Bosh, Cousins, B. Lopez). He has finished each of his last six seasons with a scoring average in double figures.

A two-year collegiate standout at Georgetown University, Monroe hauled in a career-best 10.2 rebounds in 69 games for Detroit in 2014-15 in what stands as his only NBA season with a double-double average (15.9 ppg).

Monroe will wear no. 55 for the Celtics.