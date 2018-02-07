Indiana Pacers-New Orleans Pelicans game postponed over concerns about roof leak

NEW ORLEANS -- The NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans has been postponed after nearly two-hour delay because of a roof leak that briefly allowed rain water to puddle near one of the foul lines.

While Smoothie King Center crews fashioned a fabric catch basin in the rafters to stop water from dripping on the court, Pacers coach Nate McMillan said coaches and players on both teams didn't want to risk an injury in the event the make-shift fix didn't hold up for the duration of Wednesday night's game.

"It's better to be safe than sorry," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "After looking at several things and looking at the roof and evaluating it, they came to the conclusion that it's just not worth risking the [safety of the] players."



Gentry on the NBA postponing tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/fFvPO0aHut — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 8, 2018



Officials have not yet announced when the game will be made up.

Rain fell on and off throughout the day in New Orleans, but water on the court did not appear to be an issue during warmups.