Around The League
Around The League

New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis suffers torn ACL in left knee

NBA.com staff reports

Feb 6, 2018 8:28 PM ET

1:34

Kristaps Porzingis came down awkwardly and left the game with a left ACL injury.

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced.

The injury occurred when Porzingis landed awkwardly after a dunk in the second quarter. He immediately grabbed his left leg in pain and had to be helped off the court by teammates.

In his third season, Porzingis was averaging 22.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and a league-high 2.4 blocks per game. The 7-foot-3 Latvian was chosen to his first All-Star game as a member of Team LeBron.

 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.