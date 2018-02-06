New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis suffers torn ACL in left knee

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced.

The injury occurred when Porzingis landed awkwardly after a dunk in the second quarter. He immediately grabbed his left leg in pain and had to be helped off the court by teammates.

In his third season, Porzingis was averaging 22.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and a league-high 2.4 blocks per game. The 7-foot-3 Latvian was chosen to his first All-Star game as a member of Team LeBron.

Was hoping for the best news when I saw the play after the game. 🤦🏾‍♂️!! Best wishes and have a speedy healthy recovery @kporzee!! #InjuriesSuch👎🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 7, 2018

Damn man... @kporzee come back stronger bro. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) February 7, 2018

Pray for my brother @kporzee 🙏

Kristaps Porzingis



Please!!! pic.twitter.com/UeaXvJylGP — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) February 7, 2018

Damn!!! Get Well soon @kporzee . Praying on a speedy recovery — Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) February 7, 2018

Damn, hate to see that happen to @kporzee! He’s having an amazing year! Come back stronger and better brother! 🤙🏾 — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) February 7, 2018