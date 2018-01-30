Reports: Chicago Bulls agree to trade Nikola Mirotic to New Orleans Pelicans

The Chicago Bulls seem to have found a new team for forward Nikola Mirotic.

According to multiple reports, the Bulls have reached an agreement in principle to trade Mirotic to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package involving Omer Asik, Jameer Nelson, Tony Allen and a future first-round pick. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reports that the Pelicans are planning to guarantee Mirotic's $12.5 million salary for the 2018-19 season.

Here's more from K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune on the proposed deal between the teams:

The Bulls and Pelicans are finalizing a deal that will send Omer Asik, Tony Allen, Jameer Nelson and a first-round pick to the Bulls in exchange for Nikola Mirotic and a second-round pick, sources said. The Bulls are expected to waive Allen and Nelson, sources said. Asik, who will be kept, only has a $3 million guarantee on his deal in 2019-20. ... The Bulls will also send back to the Pelicans the second-round pick they acquired in the Quincy Pondexter deal, a source said. And there is a plan for the teams to be able to swap second-round picks in a future draft. The Bulls had to include the 2018 second-round pick in order to entice the Pelicans to pick up Mirotic’s option, sources said. The Bulls also will waive Pondexter to make room to acquire the three players initially.

The Bulls are reportedly likely to waive Allen and Nelson, but TNT analyst David Aldridge reports the team is not certain it wants to do that just yet. Vincent Goodwill of NBCSportsChicago.com and Wojnarowski are both reporting the Bulls will be keeping Nelson for the time being.

Bulls still not 100 percent sure about waiving both Allen and Nelson, per source, but certainly seems likely. Will definitely keep Asik. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 1, 2018

Bulls will hold onto veteran PG Jameer Nelson for the time being and decide what to do later, according to a source — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) February 1, 2018

Bulls are planning to keep guard Jameer Nelson, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2018

The Pelicans' decision to trade Allen and Nelson helps create a potential roster spot Greg Monroe, should he sign in the coming days. New Orleans has been linked as a possible destination for Monroe, who per reports was bought out of his deal on Wednesday by the Phoenix Suns.

The draft pick the Bulls are acquiring from the Pelicans is protected for picks No. 1-5 in the 2018 Draft, reports Aldridge. After that, there is a gradual easing of protections on the pick in subsequent years. The Bulls are giving the second-round pick they acquired in the Pondexter trade with the Pelicans earlier this season back to New Orleans, per reports.

First-round pick the Pelicans are sending Chicago in Mirotic trade is protected 1-5 in 2018, per source, with gradual easing of protections in subsequent years. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 1, 2018

The trade comes shortly after the Bulls and Pelicans were working on a Mirotic deal on Tuesday that would have sent Asik and a first-round pick to Chicago. That deal fell apart shortly after it began to circulate. Wojnarowski says Mirotic's representatives nixed the first deal because the option on Mirotic's contract was not going to be picked up.

The Bulls thought they had a deal done Tuesday that would have sent Mirotic to the New Orleans Pelicans, but Mirotic and his representatives nixed the arrangement, according to a source, because the $12.5 million team option for the 2018-19 season would not be guaranteed. Mirotic signed a two-year deal with the Bulls in August.

Mirotic has sought a trade from the Bulls after his post-practice fight with teammate Bobby Portis in late October. Since that incident, Mirotic and his representatives have been talking with the team's front office about deals and Portis had been linked in potential trades to several teams including the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.

The sharp-shooting Mirotic was sidelined more than a month with facial injuries stemming from the fight, but since has been a solid contributor since making his season debut on Dec. 8. He is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting career highs from the field (47.4 percent) and 3-point range (42.9 percent).

Asik played with the Bulls from 2010-12 before departing for the Houston Rockets in free agency. At the time of his move to Houston, he was one of the best defensive big men in the NBA. He was dealt by the Rockets to the Pelicans in the summer of 2014 as Houston added Trevor Ariza in the trade.

The Rockets, at the time, had been trying for months to trade Asik, whom Houston signed in 2012 as a free agent from Chicago and gave a lucrative three-year, $25 million deal. The deal was structured in a way as to make Chicago unwilling to match, with Asik due a hefty $15 million for the 2014-15 season.

After playing in 76 games in his first season with the Pelicans (2014-15), Asik's role has steadily declined. He has appeared in 14 games this season, averaging 8.6 minutes per game, 1.3 points per game and 2.6 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are 27-23 and No. 7 in the Western Conference, but are reeling from the Achilles injury that sacked All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season.