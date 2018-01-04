Philadelphia 76ers waive Jacob Pullen

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers have waived guard Jacob Pullen, President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo announced Thursday.

Pullen originally signed with Philadelphia on Sept. 22, prior to the start of training camp. On Oct. 14, his deal was converted to a two-way contract. A 6-foot-1 guard, Pullen appeared in three games with the 76ers and in 14 games with the Delaware 87ers, the 76ers’ G League affiliate.

A standout at Kansas State from 2007-11, Pullen has played internationally in Russia, Italy, Israel, Spain and Croatia.