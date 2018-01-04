Philadelphia 76ers waive Jacob Pullen

Official release

Jan 4, 2018 5:40 PM ET

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers have waived guard Jacob Pullen, President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo announced Thursday. 

Pullen originally signed with Philadelphia on Sept. 22, prior to the start of training camp. On Oct. 14, his deal was converted to a two-way contract. A 6-foot-1 guard, Pullen appeared in three games with the 76ers and in 14 games with the Delaware 87ers, the 76ers’ G League affiliate.

A standout at Kansas State from 2007-11, Pullen has played internationally in Russia, Italy, Israel, Spain and Croatia.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.