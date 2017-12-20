L.A. Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari diagnosed with partial tear in glute muscle

Team release

Dec 20, 2017 8:49 PM ET

L.A. Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari will be held out of further game action while recovering from an injury of his gluteus maximus. Gallinari suffered a contusion to the left glute muscle, and subsequent imaging revealed a partial tear. Gallinari and the Clippers' medical team will continue the rehabilitation process and intend to re-evaluate the injury in January. 
 
Gallinari, 29, has appeared in 11 games for the Clippers this season, and has averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 31.8 minutes.

