L.A. Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari diagnosed with partial tear in glute muscle

L.A. Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari will be held out of further game action while recovering from an injury of his gluteus maximus. Gallinari suffered a contusion to the left glute muscle, and subsequent imaging revealed a partial tear. Gallinari and the Clippers' medical team will continue the rehabilitation process and intend to re-evaluate the injury in January.



Gallinari, 29, has appeared in 11 games for the Clippers this season, and has averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 31.8 minutes.