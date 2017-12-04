Stephen Curry fastest to reach 2,000 3-pointers made

NBA.com Staff

Dec 4, 2017 10:31 PM ET

Stephen Curry is raining from deep at a historic pace.

The two-time Kia Most Valuable Player and Warriors superstar added another milestone to his ever-expanding resumé on Monday night, hitting the 2,000th 3-pointer of his career. He has hit every one of them in a Golden State uniform.

Making the achievement even more impressive is the time it took him to reach it. He needed just 597 games to do so, 225 fewer than the previous record-holder, Ray Allen.

Fewest Games to reach 2,000 career 3PM

Games  Player                                  

597        Stephen Curry

824        Ray Allen                             

1,015     Kyle Korver                        

1,077     Reggie Miller                     

1,152     Jamal Crawford  

1,161     Jason Terry                 

