Stephen Curry fastest to reach 2,000 3-pointers made

Stephen Curry is raining from deep at a historic pace.

The two-time Kia Most Valuable Player and Warriors superstar added another milestone to his ever-expanding resumé on Monday night, hitting the 2,000th 3-pointer of his career. He has hit every one of them in a Golden State uniform.

Making the achievement even more impressive is the time it took him to reach it. He needed just 597 games to do so, 225 fewer than the previous record-holder, Ray Allen.

Fewest Games to reach 2,000 career 3PM

Games Player

597 Stephen Curry

824 Ray Allen

1,015 Kyle Korver

1,077 Reggie Miller

1,152 Jamal Crawford

1,161 Jason Terry