LeBron James chronicles Cleveland Cavaliers' post-shootaround subway ride

No one likes to be stuck in a commute longer than is necessary. The same, apparently, applied to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday morning.

The Cavs had their shootaround and practice today at Madison Square Garden (where LeBron James also clarified his recent comments about Dennis Smith Jr. and the New York Knicks). Afterward, the team was set to do as most visiting teams in New York do -- return to their hotel for some rest and down time before tonight's game. Rather than endure a long bus ride, James said, he and his teammates boarded the New York City subway line instead.

In videos posted by both the Cavaliers and Bleacher Report's Uninterrupted, James and his teammates take a jaunt on the railway (with James explaining the trip and ribbing some teammates, too).

"On our way back from shootaround ... decided to take a different transportation this time," James says in the Uninterrupted video. He then talks with teammate Kyle Korver, who explains the team had a 45-minute bus ride or a six-minute train ride ahead to get back to the hotel. "We decided to hop on the train with the squad."

Uninterrupted is a site run by LeBron James that Warner Bros. Entertainment and Turner Sports are also investors in.