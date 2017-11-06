San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White fractures wrist, out indefinitely

Nov 6, 2017 3:44 PM ET

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White has a fractured right wrist and is out indefinitely.

The Spurs said Monday that White was hurt on Saturday during a G League game for the Austin Spurs against the Texas Legends. A timeline for White's return will be determined later.

San Antonio selected White with the No. 29 pick in the NBA draft. The 6-foot-5 combo guard averaged 18.3 points in his lone at Colorado, where he transferred after starting his career at Division II Colorado-Colorado Springs.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.