Waiting game continues for Jahlil Okafor, Philadelphia 76ers

Man they acting like @JahlilOkafor don’t got game. Let the man go and rock out for somebody else! Crazy how they doing him — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) November 2, 2017

* * *

In our eternal, Twitter-driven search for villains accessible in 140 characters or less, there surely is someone to blame for Jahlil Okafor still being a Philadelphia 76er this morning.

The third-year forward is clearly not a part of the Sixers’ plans going forward. He’s been in dry dock all season, having played in just one of Philly’s first nine games. Sixers coach Brett Brown has made it clear that Okafor isn’t going to be in the rotation -- he’s not only behind star center Joel Embiid on the depth chart, he also trails Richaun Holmes as well. And now that the Sixers have declined their fourth-year option on Okafor, making him an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, the recriminations have begun in earnest.

Yet a 30,000-foot view shows a 21-year-old whose career is still well in front of him, who’ll get his chance soon enough to show for someone else the skills that made him a first-team all-America selection after his single college season at Duke, when he led the Blue Devils to the NCAA national championship. For now, though, an uncomfortable relationship with the team that took him third overall in the 2015 Draft remains. Okafor made it clear last week that he wants to be elsewhere -- anywhere. But that won’t be an easy lift. The Sixers are not going to let him go for nothing.

Jahlil Okafor has not played since an Oct. 22 loss to the Raptors.

League sources indicate the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are the most likely destinations for Okafor. But the Sixers are still holding out for at least a Draft pick, and could still opt to keep Okafor either as insurance against further injury to Embiid, or as a potential expiring contract to aggregate as the trade deadline nears.

There’s so much to unpack in the relationship between Okafor and the 76ers, who took him after Karl-Anthony Towns went to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers took D’Angelo Russell second. You can start with that Draft night itself.

3:44 Play Jahlil Okafor went No. 3 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.

The Sixers’ instinct that night was not to go for Okafor, but to take a then-teenaged Latvian player who’d played very well in the Spanish ACB League the previous two years. But the teenager, Kristaps Porzingis, refused to even meet with the Sixers, who were still in the throes of their rebuild (“The Process”) and coming off of an 18-64 season. Porzingis’ agent, Andy Miller, also had issues with the team and its then-GM Sam Hinkie. (The team’s current GM, Bryan Colangelo, who’s gotten a lot of the heat locally for how the 76ers have handled the Okafor situation of late, only said last week that the team would not fine Okafor for his comments about wanting out.)

The 76ers could still have taken Porzingis. You don’t have to have face-to-face meetings with a potential Draft pick to take someone. But teams are understandably reluctant to make a potential multi-million dollar investment into someone without having all available information in hand, from personal quirks and dislikes to up-to-date medical reports. So the Sixers passed on “The Unicorn” and took Okafor (Porzingis went to New York with the next pick instead).

3:25 Play The Knicks took Kristaps Porzingis with the No. 4 pick in the 2015 Draft.

The problem for Philly was that it already had invested in its big man of the future, having taken Embiid third in the 2014 Draft. In addition, the Sixers’ first rebuilding move was trading for the rights to center Nerlens Noel in 2013 from the New Orleans Pelicans. And they’d also maneuvered to deal for the rights to power forward Dario Saric (who was originally drafted by the Orlando Magic in 2014), who came over to the NBA last season. That gave Philly three young frontcourt players in which it had specific future plans on its roster before taking Okafor. There wasn’t anywhere for him to play when he got to Philly.

But Okafor has to own some of the dysfunction, too. He was not in shape his rookie season. In separate incidents his rookie season, he was involved in an assault outside a Boston nightclub, and was cited for speeding at 108 miles per hour across the Ben Franklin Bridge by local police. He did not exactly scream “fundamental building block of the future” with his off-court behavior.

And yet, with Embiid still rehabbing from foot surgeries and out for the season, Okafor still averaged 17.5 points and 7 rebounds as a rookie, showing he was worthy offensively of a steady diet of post-ups. Defense was another matter entirely, but let’s get real: individual defense, or the lack thereof, is no longer much of a consideration in today’s NBA. Okafor may be bad defensively, but … compared to whom? The league has made it clear what it values with its all-offense all the time rules changes of the last generation.

3:24 Play In the 2015-16 season, Jahlil Okafor was more than solid for Philadelphia.

Golden State is a terrific defensive team, to be sure. But the Warriors became the Warriors because of, first, the “Splash Brothers’” incredible shooting prowess. That tilted the board completely. Draymond Green is a great two-way player and Andre Iguodala made selflessness a hallmark in the Bay. But it all started with Stephen Curry and KlayThompson making shots at an historic rate. Add to that Kevin Durant in his mold-busting prime, and you have an unstoppable offensive force. Teams aren’t trying to emulate the Warriors’ defensive principles -- they’re trying to match their firepower.

Anyway, back to Okafor. His days in Philly were numbered when Embiid finally got on the court last season. Any four who plays alongside “The Process” best have some inside-outside to his game, and Okafor has shot exactly six 3-pointers in his first two-plus NBA seasons -- and none since that rookie season. Because of that, understandably, Brown gave Saric a ton of minutes toward the end of last season, when Saric make a strong run at Kia Rookie of the Year. Okafor, on the other hand, didn’t play in the Sixers’ last 11 games of 2016-17.