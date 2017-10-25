Former Commissioner David Stern: Medical marijuana should be removed from banned list

With the benefits of medical marijuana becoming more widely recognized in the United States -- and recreational marijuana becoming legal in many states -- the NBA is continuing to study the product's effects before changing the league's regulations for its players.

But former commissioner David Stern thinks it's time for a change.

Stern sat down with former player Al Harrington, who played 16 years in the league and has since become an advocate and entrepeneur in the medical marijuana business, in a recent documentary on UNINTERRUPTED. Harrington talked to Stern about his tenure as commissioner, his handling of the drug's use among players and how his perception has changed.

"I'm now at the point where personally I think it should be removed from the banned list," Stern told Harrington. "You've persuaded me."