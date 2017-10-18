Mike D'Antoni cites Chris Paul's knee as reason for late benching

NBA.com Staff

Oct 18, 2017 2:26 AM ET

3:01

Inside the NBA discusses how well Chris Paul fits into the Houston Rockets' scheme.

With the Rockets threatening but still trailing late in Tuesday's season opener at Golden State, head coach Mike D'Antoni went to his crunch-time group.

Chris Paul was not part of it.

The Rockets went on to win a thrilling 122-121 contest in comeback fashion, all with Paul cheering from the bench. That fact, however, could prove to be extremely temporary given D'Antoni's postgame comments. The reigning NBA Coach of the Year told reporters that Paul was "dragging" his left leg, a result of a sore left knee.

Paul finished the night with a team-high 11 assists, but shot just 2-for-9 from the field en route to four points, his lowest output since March 9, 2015. He appeared in good spirits, however, enthusiastically cheering on his team's victory from the bench.

 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.