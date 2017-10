Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. left Thursday's preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks with a sprained left ankle, the team announced.

The 2017 first-round pick suffered the injury in the second quarter after getting tangled up with Hawks guard Dennis Schroder. He did not return.

In 13 minutes, Smith finished with nine points and three assists before exiting.

NBA.com will have more on this as information becomes available.