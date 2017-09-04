David Fizdale speaks out about Civil War statues, civil rights issues in Memphis

And Fizdale has lent his name to the call, years in the making by many residents in the city, in the midst of a national reexamining of the presence of such statues in other cities -- including Charlottesville, Va. -- that the statues be removed from their current respective places near downtown Memphis.

“My agenda is simple -- I want those things out of our city, out of public view,” Fizdale said by phone Saturday.

“I’m not even saying tear them up and melt them down,” he said. “Put them in their proper context in history. Their proper context is in a civil rights museum, where you could put them in context and talk about how awful they were. I just feel our citizens should not have to see that involuntarily. You have Sun Studios (where Elvis Presley and other early rock n’ rollers cut their records) on one side of the (Health Services) Park and the University of Tennessee Medical School on the other side. How is that a good look, with people eating their lunches down there and people come down to that area to sightsee?”

The Davis statue, built in 1964, is in what is now known as Mississippi River Park, near the popular tourist attraction Mud Island. The park was renamed in 2013. It used to be called Jefferson Davis Park.

Protesters surround the Jefferson Davis Confederate statue at Memphis Park on Aug. 15.

The Forrest statue, built in 1905, is in what is now known as Health Services Park; Forrest’s remains, along with his wife’s, are interned there. This park was also renamed in 2013; it used to be called Forrest Park.

More than 4,500 people signed petitions last month, at the behest of a local advocacy group known as Take Em Down 901, demanding the immediate removal of the respective statues. The petitions were delivered to the Memphis City Council. The Council has already voted once, in 2015, to remove the statues, but that vote was symbolic; it does not have the authority to do so.

Jurisdiction over the statues is with the Tennessee Historical Commission, and the state’s legislature further made removal of statues and other artifacts difficult with the 2013 (now, 2016) “Tennessee Heritage Protection Act”, which orders that “no statue, monument, memorial, nameplate, or plaque which has been erected for, or named or dedicated in honor of a military conflict that is identified in a list of conflicts in which the U.S. has participated and is located on public property, may be relocated, removed, altered, renamed, rededicated, or otherwise disturbed…”

However, public sentiment seems to be coalescing toward removing the statues. The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce announced last month it would support removal, and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is also in favor, though he does not support Take Em Down 901’s demands that the city remove the statues immediately.

The Memphis City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to approve removal of the statues. If it votes to approve, it will have to seek a waiver from the Historical Commission, which is set to meet again in October. However, the Commission may not actually vote on the question of removal until next year. The Historical Commission rejected the Council’s vote to remove the statues in 2015, keeping the statues in their current places.

Fizdale first spoke out to Wendi Thomas, a former columnist with the Memphis Commercial Appeal, who launched MLK50: Justice Through Journalism -- an online journalism project about economic inequality in the city -- last April. In a video published on the website last month, Fizdale made his feelings plain about the Davis and Forrest statues.

And Fizdale singled out Memphis’ white population to stand up and join his campaign.

“Because until this becomes absolutely unacceptable to you, it’ll continue,” Fizdale told Thomas. “And so we need everybody to get involved right now. I know my wife and I, we’ll definitely be right there in the trenches, on the front line, spreading peace and love and trying to build real communities with people from all walks of life that are facing the exact same problems.”

Fizdale has since taken to social media; his wife, Natasha, posted pictures of him on her Twitter page in front of the statues wearing t-shirts that read “Honor King -- End Racism” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Natasha Fizdale had already jumped into community activism, hosting the Girls’ Summit at FedEx Forum last April, inviting 300 middle and high school girls to meet stars like future Hall of Famer Tina Thompson -- a childhood friend of David Fizdale -- along with Swin Cash and Allison Feaster, along with 1996 Olympic gold medal winner Rochelle Stevens, a Memphis resident. The two-day summit was timed to coincide with the 45th anniversary of the passage of Title IX.

“We’re a family of action,” David Fizdale said Saturday. “We’re constantly going to be in the forefront of action in our community.”

Fizdale came to know about the statues soon after he took the Grizzlies’ job last year. After Charlottesville, where Nazis and other white sympathizers marched through the streets of that city to protest the planned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue -- and where an alleged neo-Nazi was charged with the second-degree murder of Heather Heyer, a counter-demonstrater, by running her over with his car -- Fizdale wanted to speak out about the Davis and Forrest statues in Memphis.

“When it’s left up to the state and the state puts it in the hands of a committee who thinks they’re preserving history without the thought of humanity, just thinking about their common man and what they’ve experienced … are there statues of Hitler all throughout Germany?,” Fizdale asked. “No. You’re not going to do that to your citizens. We’ve got a huge medical community through here that we’re really proud of that’s world renowned, like St. Jude’s (Children’s Research Hospital). There’s big time stuff here where these statues sit. It’s just an awful look for our city. You add to that that Dr. King was assassinated here, and I feel like (the statues are) honoring people, whether they did it personally or not, the people that killed him.”

Fizdale’s stance on the statues comes from even deeper roots than you’d figure at first glance -- his father was white, and Fizdale’s white grandparents met during World War II.