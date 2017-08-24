Hall of Fame reveals 2017 enshrinement ceremony presenters

SPRINGFIELD, Ma. -- The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the list of Hall of Famers who will present this year’s class at the 2017 Enshrinement Ceremony, presented by Nike. The special event will be held Friday, September 8th at Springfield Symphony Hall.

Members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 were asked to select a previous inductee to accompany and present them to their peers. The choice is solely the decision of the incoming Hall of Famers and those selected as Presenters consider it a great honor to be chosen. More than 50 Hall of Famers are expected to be in attendance for this year’s ceremony, including Larry Bird, Reggie Miller, Nancy Lieberman, and Isiah Thomas.

The Class of 2017 inductees include all-time winningest boys high school coach Robert Hughes, WNBA icon and ESPN Analyst Rebecca Lobo, two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, three-time Consensus National College Coach of the Year from Notre Dame Muffet McGraw, and two-time AP College Coach of the Year Bill Self. Distinguished committees focused on preserving all areas from the game also selected George McGinnis from the Veterans Committee, Nick Galis from the International Committee, Zack Clayton from the Early African American Pioneers Committee, and Mannie Jackson, Tom Jernstedt and Jerry Krause from the Contributor Committee.

2017 Inductees and Presenters

Zack Clayton, presented by Earl Monroe (‘90)

Nick Galis, presented by Bob McAdoo (‘00)

Robert Hughes, presented by Sheryl Swoopes (‘16)

Mannie Jackson, presented by Jerry Colangelo (‘04), Lynette Woodard (‘04), Russ Granik (‘13)

Tom Jernstedt, present by John Havlicek (‘84), Ann Meyers (‘93), Geno Auriemma (‘06)

Jerry Krause, presented by Jerry Reinsdorf (‘16)

Rebecca Lobo, presented by Geno Auriemma (‘06)

George McGinnis, presented Artis Gilmore (‘11), Reggie Miller (‘12), Bobby Leonard (‘14), Spencer Haywood (‘15)

Muffet McGraw, presented by Ann Meyers (‘93)

Tracy McGrady, presented by Isiah Thomas (‘00)

Bill Self, presented by Larry Brown (‘02)

For more information on Enshrinement Tickets, please call the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Ticket Office at (413) 231-5540. Tickets are available for multiple events throughout the weekend at varying price points. Each ticket price includes a tax-deductible donation to benefit the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Inc., a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization.