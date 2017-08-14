NBA TV to unveil complete 2017-18 NBA schedule Monday night

NBA TV will announce the 2017-18 NBA regular season schedule during the network’s NBA Schedule Release Special tonight, Monday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. ET. The show will unveil the entire regular season national television schedule highlighting the season’s most-anticipated games, following last Thursday’s release of the season’s opening week and Christmas Day.

The hour-long special will be hosted by Kristen Ledlow with analyst Steve Smith and other personalities from around the NBA offering their immediate reaction to the marquee games and storylines for the upcoming season. Additionally, NBA.com and the NBA app will post the entire 2017-18 schedule in conjunction with the NBA TV show.