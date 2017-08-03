Dirk Nowitzki works out with Kristaps Porzingis in Africa

NBA.com Staff

Aug 3, 2017 11:31 AM ET

Take an inside look at Basketball without Borders Africa 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis celebrated his 22nd birthday on Wednesday in Johannesburg, South Africa as he takes part in Basketball without Borders Africa. Today he continued the celebration by putting up shots with fellow 7-foot sharpshooter Dirk Nowitzki:

 The two international stars will play with Team World during the NBA Africa Game 2017 on Saturday (11 a.m. ET, ESPN 2).

