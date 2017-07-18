Report: Manu Ginobili to return to San Antonio Spurs for 16th season

Retirement will have to wait for Manu Ginobili, after reportedly agreeing to a deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first to report the deal:

Ginobili has played his entire 15-year career with San Antonio after being drafted with the 57th pick of the 1999 NBA Draft. The four-time NBA champion and three-time NBA All-Star averaged 7.5 points, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 18.7 minutes during the 2016-17 season. With the departure of Jonathon Simmons to Orlando in free agency, Ginobili could be in line for a larger role during 2017-18.