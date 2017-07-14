Report: Nick Collison, Oklahoma City Thunder agree to 1-year deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder underwent somewhat of a roster overhaul this summer, trading for Paul George and signing free agents Patrick Patterson and Raymond Felton. While changes are afoot in OKC, one constant will be back for the Thunder -- power forward Nick Collison.

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, Collison and the Thunder have agreed to a 1-year deal. Collison has spent his entire 15-year career with the franchise, starting out as a rookie on the Seattle Supersonics in 2004-05 and moving with the team to Oklahoma City in 2008-09.