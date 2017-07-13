Report: Free Agent Ersan Ilyasova agrees to stay with Hawks for one year

Ersan Ilyasova is one of the few Atlanta Hawks staying in town this summer.

The 30-year-old free agent out of Turkey has agreed to a one-year, $6M deal to stay with the team, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania.

Free agent Ersan Ilyasova has agreed to a one-year, $6M deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2017

Ilyasova played in 26 games for Atlanta last season, averaging 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. The power forward was traded from Philadelphia at the trade deadline last season and will be in for another year with the Hawks, who also agreed to terms with big man Dewayne Dedmon on Tuesday (ESPN).

Ilyasova is one of the only veterans to remain on the Hawks' roster this summer. Atlanta traded Dwight Howard to Charlotte and let its All-Star Paul Millsap walk in free agency (signing with Denver). Thabo Sefolosha is also reportedly on his way to the Utah Jazz.

A sign of rebuild mode is on display for a franchise with currently the most consecutive playoff appearances in the Eastern Conference. Hawks new general manager Travis Schlenk told NBA.com recently, “We want to continue the success we’ve had, but realize we might have to take a step back.”