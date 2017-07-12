Report: Cleveland Cavaliers agree to deal with Cedi Osman

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly agreed on a three-year, $8.3 million contract with 2015 draftee Cedi Osman, a 22-year-old small forward.

Osman was selected with the first pick in the second round in 2015 (acquired from Minnesota in a draft-day trade that involved Tyus Jones). He was born in Macedonia, but has played for the Turkish National Team and has been playing professionally in Turkey.

The deal pushes the Cavs' potential luxury tax bill for the 2017-18 season to more than $70 million. Osman essentially replaces James Jones on the Cleveland roster, which still has one more open spot. As it stands, Osman is the team's only rookie and its youngest player. Cleveland has already signed Jose Calderon (who replaces Deron Williams) and Jeff Green (Derrick Williams), who will turn 36 and 31, respectively, later this summer.