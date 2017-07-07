Report: Tyreke Evans reaches deal with Memphis Grizzlies

NBA.com staff reports

Jul 7, 2017 2:17 PM ET

The Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies are going through some significant changes this offseason, with the Kings reportedly reaching deals with former Grizzlies Vince Carter and Zach Randolph.

The Grizzlies have already signed former Kings guard Ben McLemore away and, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, have reached a deal with ex-Kings guard Tyreke Evans ...

Evans will join a backcourt in Memphis that features stalwart Mike Conley as well as youngsters Troy Daniels, Wade Baldwin IV and Andrew Harrison. 

