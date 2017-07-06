Report: Vince Carter joins Sacramento Kings on one-year deal

Vince Carter will begin his 20th season in the NBA as a member of the Sacramento Kings, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Carter reportedly agreed to join the club on a one-year deal.

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a one-year, $8M deal with Sacramento, agents Kurt Schoeppler and Jim Tanner tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

The Kings add another veteran presence after reaching deals with free agents Zach Randolph and George Hill, according to multiple reports. Sacramento also adds a piece after losing its veteran small forward Rudy Gay to the San Antonio Spurs in free agency.

Carter, who will be 41 next season, remains the oldest active player in the NBA. The eight-time All-Star has still managed to play a productive role at this point of his career, most recently with the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 8.0 points per game and shot 37.8 percent from 3-point range last season, increasing those averages to 9.2 points and 40 percent in the postseason.