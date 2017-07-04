Summer Standouts: Day 4 in Orlando

ORLANDO —A look at top performers from Day 4 in Orlando:

Henry Ellenson and Luke Kennard, Detroit Pistons

The last two first round draft picks of the Pistons provided a 1-2 punch with 18 points apiece against Miami. The big man Ellenson continued to show off his improved outside shot make three from three-point range and Kennard sent the game into overtime with a pair of clutch free throws.

Okaro White, F, Miami Heat

White took advantage of first round draft pick Bam Abedayo’s day off to take over on the inside for the Heat, racking up 29 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. The only thing he could not do was make a winning bucket in three tries over double overtime.

Dwayne Bacon, Charlotte Hornets

The second round draft pick out of Florida State continues to carry himself with a poise and confidence that tells you that he knows he belongs. He popped in 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting, dropped a pair of assists and made three steals in a 95-81 win over the Thunder.

Vince Hunter, Oklahoma City Thunder

Some of the regulars got the day off, but Hunter kept up his workmanlike pace with his third straight game of double figure scoring (16 points, 6-for-13) and also made his presence felt with 10 rebounds and a couple of steals.

Dwight Buycks, Dallas Mavericks

The 2011 draft pick is still chasing the dream as hard as the youngest prospects and boosted the Mavs to a 3-0 record in Orlando with another solid all-around performance of 14 points (6-for-9), five assists and five rebounds.