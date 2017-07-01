NBA salary cap set for 2017-18 season at $99.093 million

NEW YORK, July 1, 2017 – The National Basketball Association today announced that the Salary Cap has been set at $99.093 million for the 2017-18 season. The tax level for the 2017-18 season is $119.266 million.

The Salary Cap and tax level go into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 1, when the league’s “moratorium period” starts and teams can begin negotiating with free agents. The moratorium period ends at 12:01 p.m. ET on July 6.

The minimum team salary, which is set at 90% of the Salary Cap, is $89.184 million for the 2017-18 season.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement provides for three different mid-level exceptions depending on a team’s salary level. The non-taxpayer mid-level for this season is $8.406 million, the taxpayer mid-level is $5.192 million and the mid-level for a team with room under the Salary Cap is $4.328 million.