Dirk Nowitzki says he hopes to be around 'a couple more years'

Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki has a career list of accolades few can match: he's a former NBA and NBA Finals MVP, he's the Mavs all-time leader in numerous categories and is one of six players in NBA history with 30,000-plus career points. Talk has cropped up over the last few years as to whether or not Nowitzki will retire soon, but based on his speech at the NBA Awards Show on Monday, it doesn't sound like it's on his radar.

Nowitzki, who received the NBA's Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, was self-effacing in his acceptance speech and subtly made it known he isn't planning on retiring just yet.

"I want to thank, obviously, my wife and my family for the continued support and letting me stumble up and down the court for a couple more years," Nowitzki said. "I want to thank (Mavs owner) Mark Cuban and the ownership, coach Carl (Rick Carlisle) and his staff that put me in position where I can still play a little bit.

"[I want to thank] my teammates who are there and support me, and push me and motivate me which is sometimes hard as you get older," Nowitzki said. "But I'm still enjoying it, still enjoying to compete, so I'll be around hopefully a couple more years."