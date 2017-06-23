Utah Jazz Acquire Draft Rights to Donovan Mitchell from Denver

SALT LAKE CITY (June 22, 2017) – The Utah Jazz have acquired the draft rights to Donovan Mitchell (13th overall pick) from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for forward Trey Lyles and the draft rights to Tyler Lydon (24th overall pick).

Mitchell (6-3, 215, Louisville) played two seasons at Louisville, averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.7 assists in 34 games as a sophomore. He registered 18.1 points per game in conference play, sixth-best in the ACC. Mitchell led the Cardinals in scoring, steals, three-point field goals (80) and minutes per game (32.3). He was selected to the 2017 All-ACC First Team by the league coaches and media as well as the All- ACC Defensive Team.

The 6-3 guard played high school basketball at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. He also played baseball (pitcher and shortstop) as well as soccer (goalie) in high school.

\He will wear jersey #45 for the Jazz.

Lyles (6-10, 245, Kentucky) appeared in 151 games (37 starts) in his two seasons with Utah, averaging 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game with the Jazz.