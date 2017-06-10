Technical difficulties: Draymond Green stays in while Steve Kerr gets assessed with technical

CLEVELAND — There is nothing unusual about Draymond Green getting whistled for a technical foul.

But it’s quite the exception when the Warriors’ volatile forward seemingly has a technical wiped off the books.

The confusion arose with 3:16 left in the third quarter of Game 4 on Friday night when Green was hit with a technical foul for arguing with the officials and just about everyone in the arena thought that meant he would be ejected, since he’d been called for a technical with 1:55 left in the first quarter and two in the same game gets you the boot.

Following a sideline conference, game officials Mike Callahan, John Goble and Marc Davis said a flagrant foul had been called on Green, but the first half technical had been on Golden State coach Steve Kerr.

However, the halftime boxscore listed the first technical on Green. ESPN sideline reporter Doris Burke reported that the official scorer’s table was told that the first technical had been on Green. Later in the telecast, play-by-play man Mike Breen said he talked to officials during a timeout and was given the proper call.

The public address man at Quicken Loans Arena had announced that the first technical was on Green and no correction or explanation was ever given to the crowd when Green remained in the game.

The halftime boxscore clearly listed Green with the first violation. The correction was not made until the end of the third quarter.

Green was given a flagrant foul in the final minutes of Game 4 a year ago and was subsequently suspended for Game 5.

“I thought they called it on Draymond. I thought I deserved it,” Kerr said. “But I thought I heard the PA announcer say it was on Draymond. So then I thought the second one Draymond was going to get kicked out, but they explained the first one was on me.

“Last year was last year, this year is this year,” said Kerr. “I'm pretty sure Draymond won't get suspended for Game 5.”

Fran Blinebury has covered the NBA since 1977.

