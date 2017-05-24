Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyronn Lue: Boston Celtics 'harder to defend' than Golden State Warriors

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one win away from another NBA Finals showdown with the Golden State Warriors, but coach Tyronn Lue isn't ready to look ahead.

In fact, Lue has his hands full trying to game plan for the new-look Boston Celtics.

Lue told reporters Wednesday that since the Celtics lost All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas to a season-ending hip injury in Game 2, Boston has become almost impossible to scheme against. From Cleveland.com:

“The stuff they’re running, it’s harder to defend than Golden State’s [offense] for me, as far as the actions and all the running around and all the guys who are making all the plays, so it’s a totally different thing. “Like, they hit the post, Golden State runs splits and all that stuff but these guys are running all kinds of [stuff]. “And Brad’s [Stevens] got them moving and cutting and playing with pace and everybody is a threat.”

That's why, when asked whether he is thinking about a possible third straight title meeting with the Warriors, Lue, whose team is up 3-1 on Boston, said, "You can't. As much as you want to, it's not over."

Game 5 is Thursday night in Boston.