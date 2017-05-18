2017 Summer League
Future NBA stars to showcase skills at NBA Summer League 2017

May 18, 2017 12:09 PM ET

NEW YORK -- A record 24 NBA teams will compete in NBA Summer League 2017 from July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

For the fifth consecutive year, the 11-day, 67-game league will feature a tournament-style schedule, culminating in a Championship Game on the final day of competition. Last year’s event set records for total attendance, single-day attendance, combined viewership across ESPN and NBA TV, and NBA social media.

Tickets for NBA Summer League will go on sale Monday May 22 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

NBA Summer League has a rich history of showcasing the NBA’s future stars. This year’s competition will include the owners of the top five overall picks in NBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm: the Boston Celtics (No. 1), Los Angeles Lakers (No. 2), Philadelphia 76ers (No. 3), Phoenix Suns (No. 4) and Sacramento Kings (No. 5). In total, eight of the top 10 picks in the June 22 draft belong to teams that will play in Las Vegas.

The field will also be highlighted by 14 teams that qualified for the 2017 NBA Playoffs, including the defending Summer League Champion Chicago Bulls and all four conference finalists: the 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors, the San Antonio Spurs and the Celtics. Another playoff team, the L.A. Clippers, will compete in Las Vegas for the first time since 2014.

Teams will compete in three preliminary games beginning July 7 before being seeded in a tournament that leads to the Championship Game on July 17. Each team will play at least five games.

ESPN and NBA TV will bring fans all the action from NBA Summer League 2017 in July. A complete broadcast and game schedule will be released at a later date.

Below is a complete list of teams that will participate in NBA Summer League 2017, along with their overall record at Summer League and years of participation.

NBA Summer League 2017 Participants

Team                                      Wins   Losses Percent           Years Participated

Houston*                                 33        15        .688                 06-10, 12, 15-16

San Antonio*                          30        17        .638                 07-10, 12-16

Golden State*                         36        23        .610                 05-10, 12-16

Chicago*                                 26        17        .605                 05, 09-10, 12-16

Phoenix                                   35        29        .547                 04-10, 12-16

Brooklyn                                 6          5          .545                 15-16

Toronto*                                 24        21        .533                 06, 08-10, 12-16

Washington*                           33        29        .532                 04-10, 12-16

Boston*                                   19        17        .528                 04-07, 12, 15-16

Denver                                    29        26        .527                 04-10, 12-15

Memphis*                               18        18        .500                 07-10, 12-13, 16

Miami                                      17        17        .500                 10, 12-16

Utah*                                      8          8          .500                 14-16

Cleveland*                              31        32        .492                 04-10, 12-16

Dallas                                      28        30        .483                 05-10, 12-16

Portland*                                 28        30        .483                 05-10, 12-16

Sacramento                             28        30        .483                 05-10, 12-16

Atlanta*                                  16        18        .471                 10, 12-16

Minnesota                               25        30        .455                 06-10, 12-16

Milwaukee*                            20        26        .435                 07-10, 12-16

Philadelphia                            11        16        .407                 07-08, 14-16

L.A. Lakers                             17        29        .370                 07-10, 12-16

L.A. Clippers*                        15        30        .333                 05-10, 12-14

New Orleans                           18        39        .316                 05-10, 12-16

* 2016-17 NBA playoff team

