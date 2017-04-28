Washington Wizards backup Jason Smith cleared to play vs. Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) - Jason Smith is playing for the Washington Wizards in Game 6 of their opening-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.

The front-court reserve left the previous game with a bruised left calf and did not return.

After getting extensive treatment over the last two days, he's been cleared to play.

Smith's return ensures that starting center Marcin Gortat won't be forced to play additional minutes, allowing the Wizards to stay in their normal rotation.

Coach Scott Brooks credits the training staff for getting Smith ready to play so quickly.

The Wizards lead the series 3-2 and are looking for a clinching victory in Atlanta.