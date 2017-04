2017 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Schedule

Here is the partial schedule for the 2017 conference semifinal playoff series.

(2) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (4) Toronto Raptors

Game 1 – Mon. May 1 Toronto at Cleveland 7 p.m., TNT

Game 2 – Wed. May 3 Toronto at Cleveland 7 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Fri. May 5 Cleveland at Toronto 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 4 – Sun. May 7 Cleveland at Toronto 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 5 * TBD

Game 6 * TBD

Game 7 * TBD

(2) San Antonio Spurs vs. (3) Houston Rockets

Game 1 – Mon. May 1 Houston at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m. TNT

Game 2 – Wed. May 3 Houston at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Fri. May 5 San Antonio at Houston, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4 – Sun. May 7 San Antonio at Houston, 8:00 p.m., TNT

Game 5 * Tue. May 9 Houston at San Antonio, TBD, TNT

Game 6 * Thu. May 11 San Antonio at Houston, TBD, ESPN

Game 7 * Sun. May 14 Houston at San Antonio, TBD, TBD

*If necessary

All times are Eastern