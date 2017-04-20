Golden State Warriors' Game 2 romp delivers message to rest of league

The obvious forces -- Curry, Durant, Green, Thompson -- will ordinarily be the wrecking ball, at least one at a time and often with a destructive impact from multiple stars the same night. This was the Warriors taking a 2-0 lead as the best-of-seven series heads to Portland on Saturday night, though, with Durant sidelined, Thompson making just six of 17 shots, Curry six of 18 and Green one of five, although he did have 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

“It means a lot,” Green said. “A lot of people do talk about the four of us. But one thing that’s constant in this organization is everybody. The strength in the numbers. You know, the depth that we rely on so heavily throughout the course of the year and through the playoffs, and it’s showing up tonight. Steph didn’t have a huge game. I didn’t have a huge game. Klay didn't have a huge game. Yet we were able to put the game together that we did tonight. It’s a testament to that depth. We won almost by 30 points without anyone having a huge game. But everybody did a little bit of something."

McCaw didn’t have flashy stats, just nine points on 3-for-8 shooting, five rebounds and one assist. But starting in place of Durant at small forward because coach Steve Kerr, as expected, wanted to keep Iguodala with the second unit, McCaw was part of the early energy that delivered a 16-point lead in the first quarter. The rookie delivered 34 minutes in his first real playoff action, after the 23 seconds in Game 1 on Sunday.

McGee tore a hole through the middle of the Portland defense, throwing down lob after lob, making the Trail Blazers look bad when everyone in the area code knew the Warriors would be throwing the ball at the rim as soon as the bouncy 7-footer checked in. The Blazers say they knew too, but it didn’t matter. McGee was 7-for-7 from the field, tying the franchise playoff record for most baskets without a miss (last done by Chris Gatling in April 1992 against Seattle). McGee finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four blocks in 13 minutes.

"When [Durant] goes out, you usually always say, ‘Oh, man, Steph’s going to have 30 and Klay’s going to have 30. But that didn’t happen tonight, but all the other guys stepped up," Green said. "Everybody contributed to this win. It’s great to be able to win games like that. Sometimes stars don’t have big games and it’s tough to win. That’s one thing that with our team we always say no matter what we can go out there and get a win, and it showed tonight.”