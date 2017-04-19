NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale has been fined $30,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
Fizdale made his comments following the Grizzlies' 96-82 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on April 17 at AT&T Center.
Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale fined for criticism of officiating
Apr 19, 2017 11:37 AM ET
