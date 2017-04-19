2017 NBA Playoffs
Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale fined for criticism of officiating

Official release

Apr 19, 2017 11:37 AM ET

2:31

Coach David Fizdale addresses the media after the Grizzlies' Game 2 loss.

NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale has been fined $30,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

​Fizdale made his comments following the Grizzlies' 96-82 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on April 17 at AT&T Center.

